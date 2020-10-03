The Vikings got good news Saturday morning, when another two rounds of COVID-19 testing turned up no positive cases before players took part in an extended walk-through and boarded the flight to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The Vikings remain in the clear after Friday’s PCR tests and Saturday morning’s point-of-care tests turned up negative results nearly a week after playing the Tennessee Titans, whose outbreak has grown to 18 players, coaches and team personnel since Sept. 24 after another three people tested positive on Saturday.

While some Vikings coaches and staffers had “moderate-risk contacts” with the Titans before and after last weekend’s game, athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman said earlier this week that in-game contact between players is often brief and that the team viewed pregame and postgame conversations as longer and higher-risk contacts.

The Titans are up to nine positive cases among players, including at least six who played against the Vikings in receiver Adam Humphries, receiver Cameron Batson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and linebacker Kamalei Correa.

An additional eight Titans personnel have tested positive since outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen did a day before the Vikings game.

Sugarman pinpointed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as critical days for the Vikings based on how long COVID-19 can take to show up on a test. So far, the Vikings have reported no positive cases, and they’ll be the first NFL team to be tested on game day, according to updated NFL guidelines for teams affected by or in close contact with the virus.

The Titans’ outbreak caused their Week 4 game against the Steelers to be postponed until Week 7, while new positive cases on the Patriots and Chiefs on Saturday have pushed their game from Sunday until at least Monday or Tuesday.