Ahead of what is expected to be limited capacity, at least, for Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the team is allowing fans to opt out of season ticket plans in 2020 for credit in 2021.

The team informed roughly 60,000 season ticket holders in a letter this week that “significantly reduced capacity” is possible. Fans who keep tickets will be credited for any games cancelled or missed due to limited capacity. A full refund is also available by request.Under limited capacity, the Vikings will give priority to seat license owners, with more to be determined.

“We will comply with NFL rules, as well as state and federal regulations, and will approve any plans with the Governor’s office,” the letter read. “We can acknowledge at this time that if we are allowed to play in front of fans, games will be at a significantly reduced capacity and include a different in-stadium experience. We are planning around a number of scenarios now and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

For now, the NFL is gearing up for a regular season, starting Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay for the Vikings. Rookies and quarterbacks report Thursday, when they will take an initial coronavirus test; two negative results taken three days apart are required for initial entry into team facilities.

Around the league, teams are bracing for limited crowds or empty stadiums. The Packers are expecting no more than 10,000-12,000 fans allowed, if any, this season. The Jets and Giants became the first NFL teams to prevent fans from attending games.

The NBA, MLB and NHL will not allow fans while beginning/resuming seasons in the coming weeks.

The union representing NFL players on Tuesday reported 95 players are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, prior to league-wide testing.