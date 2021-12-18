Bashaud Breeland tried to publicly embrace the venom that can be directed at NFL cornerbacks, but on Saturday it was the Vikings who decided they'd seen enough.

Breeland was released by the Vikings on Saturday afternoon, two days before Monday night's game in Chicago, after he was held out of a practice for "not-injury related" reasons.

Sources with knowledge of Saturday's practice said that Breeland was involved in a verbal altercation with coaches and teammates, adding that general manager Rick Spielman had to step in. Breeland was seen warming up with teammates at the start of practice, the portion open to reporters, before the incident.

He had five deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 starts after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings in June.

Breeland's tenure was sporadic from the beginning. He was held out at the start of training camp while returning from offseason shoulder surgery. The veteran was pegged with allowing a team-worst six passing touchdowns in coverage and a team-high 15 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, which led to social media spats with fans.

After the Week 5 win against the Lions, Breeland wrote on Twitter that fans needed to "enjoy the win" and "shut up." Coach Mike Zimmer afterward made the unfounded claim that was directed at a reporter.

"Wow," Breeland posted Saturday on his Twitter account after being released.

"I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity," he added in another tweet.

Breeland's availability waned over the course of the season, missing at least 30% of the snaps in three of his last six Vikings games. That included a strange absence in his final Vikings start against the Steelers. Breeland intercepted Ben Roethlisberger, but was then seen vomiting in a trash can on the sideline while he was replaced by Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler.

Afterward, Zimmer didn't explain why Breeland was ill, only saying he wasn't sick going into the game nor did he get struck in the stomach. Breeland returned in the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh and struggled, getting flagged for interference on a 38-yard catch by Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.

"I couldn't tell you exactly what the deal was with Breeland," cornerback Patrick Peterson said the following week. "But that's tough for a defense when you have a three-corner rotation."

The Vikings now have Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, Dantzler, Boyd and Harrison Hand at cornerback on the 53-man roster. Cornerbacks Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson are on the practice squad.