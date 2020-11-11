The Vikings have been without cornerback Holton Hill since Week 4, and will play without him for at least another three weeks.

The team placed Hill on injured reserve Tuesday, taking him off the active roster with the foot injury that’s kept him out since after the Vikings’ win in Houston on Oct. 4. Hill hadn’t practiced since Oct. 9, and hasn’t taken part in a full practice since before the Texans game. The Vikings had been granted a roster exemption for Hill before Sunday’s game against the Lions, after a source said Hill had to leave the team’s facility for a day and re-enter the COVID-19 testing protocol before he could be readmitted to the building.

He now joins Mike Hughes among Vikings cornerbacks on injured reserve, as the team continues to try and assemble a secondary without its two most experienced corners. The Vikings played without Cameron Dantzler on Sunday because of a neck injury, and also have Mark Fields on injured reserve with a punctured lung that’s expected to keep him out for most of the month.

The Vikings also waived linebacker Ben Gedeon with a failed physical designation; Gedeon was placed on injured reserve last season because of concussion issues, and hadn’t seen the field all year. The 2017 fourth-round pick had started 22 games the past three seasons, missing only one game in his first two years before concussions limited him to eight games in 2019.

While linebacker Todd Davis returned to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, the Vikings placed long snapper Austin Cutting on the list; if Cutting is only on it for contact-tracing purposes, he could return in time to play against the Bears on Monday night in Chicago.