The Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss storylines around Vikings spring practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, including coordinator Brian Flores changing over the defense, running back Dalvin Cook's absence and open competitions on the roster.
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
