The Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer and Purple Insider's Matthew Coller discuss coordinator Brian Flores' offseason, starting with a quiet head coach hiring cycle and continuing with personnel changes in Minnesota. Flores has a history of playing man-to-man coverage, and he said they want to do more of that in 2024. What kind of help do they need in the draft? And what about Kevin O'Connell's comments on Monday regarding the Vikings' decision at quarterback?
