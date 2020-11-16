The Vikings officially placed Dru Samia on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday afternoon, a day after the guard tested positive for coronavirus.

Assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher also did not travel to Chicago for Monday night's game against the Bears, presumably after he was deemed to have been in close contact with Samia.

The Vikings had previously elevated tight end Brandon Dillon from the practice squad to the active roster for the game, with Irv Smith out because of a groin injury. Samia's placement on the COVID-19 list allowed the Vikings to promote Dillon in connection with the Samia move, allowing them another chance to use a standard practice squad elevation on Dillon later this season.

Here are the Vikings' inactives for tonight's game at Soldier Field

CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion)

TE Irv Smith (groin)

WR Tajae Sharpe

DT James Lynch

DE Jordan Brailford

LB Ryan Connelly