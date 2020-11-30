Bundling the big points

There were 38 points scored in the second half, and 32 of them came in the opening and closing minutes:

Third quarter

14:01: On the third offensive play of the half, Jeremy Chinn recovers a Kirk Cousins fumble and returns it 17 yards for a TD. Panthers go ahead 14-10.

13:51: On the very next offensive play, Chinn (the very same) recovers a Dalvin Cook fumble and returns it 28 yards for a TD. Panthers lead 21-10.

Fourth quarter

5:31: Justin Jefferson catches a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins and Vikings convert a two-point conversion, making it 24-21 Carolina.

1:51: Carolina is held to a field goal and takes a 27-21 lead after Chad Beebe’s muffed punt.

:46: Beebe catches a 10-yard TD pass from Cousins, completing a seven-play, 75-yard drive and giving the Vikings a 28-27 lead.

:01: After Carolina marches 51 yards, Joey Slye pulls a 54-yard field goal attempt wide left, giving the Vikings the victory.