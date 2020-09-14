QB Aaron Rodgers

364 yards, 4 touchdowns, and Rodgers used hard counts to great effect with no crowd, drawing three Vikings penalties on third and short.

WR Davante Adams

Adams had a career day, with 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Vikings’ young secondary.

CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander sacked Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety and then intercepted him 11 minutes later.