QB Aaron Rodgers
364 yards, 4 touchdowns, and Rodgers used hard counts to great effect with no crowd, drawing three Vikings penalties on third and short.
WR Davante Adams
Adams had a career day, with 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Vikings’ young secondary.
CB Jaire Alexander
Alexander sacked Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety and then intercepted him 11 minutes later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
AP Top 25 Reality Check: When streaks end, but not really
For the first time since the end of the 2011 season, Ohio State is not ranked in the AP Top 25.The Buckeyes' streak of 132…
Vikings
Analysis: Start of 2020 season floating on stranger tides
It's going to be that kind of season.It already is.The perceived worst teams in the NFL either won or challenged to on Sunday. A linebacker…
Twins
Top pitching prospects have had their struggles in 2020
Kansas City's Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday. Then, a night later, Casey Mize began a game with five hitless frames…
Gophers
STAT WATCH: Big 12 teams post top 3 passing totals of week
Big 12 teams posted the top three passing totals of the weekend in the Football Bowl Subdivision, highlighted by Spencer Rattler's sensational debut and Sam…
Sports
Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets
A U.S. Open unlike any other finished unlike any other — with an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker as Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the final after dropping the opening two sets.