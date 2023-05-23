More from Star Tribune
Local
Ellison asks feds to regulate health harms from gas kitchen stoves
Keith Ellison and nine other attorneys general asked the Consumer Product Safety Commission to crack down on NO2 and other pollution from gas cooktops.
St. Paul
Federal judge rules against landlords challenging St. Paul rent control
Two property owners argued that the city's law was unconstitutional.
www.startribune.com
Vikings offseason organized team activities
The Minnesota Vikings held offseason organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.
Twins
Matt Wallner recalled from Saints as Twins put Trevor Larnach on injured list
Larnach was diagnosed with pneumonia, paving the way for another callup for Wallner before Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Nfl
Rodgers hurts calf during warm-ups of second practice with Jets
Aaron Rodgers strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday and didn't take part in any of the quarterback drills. ''I don't think it's too serious,'' he said.