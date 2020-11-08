The Star Tribune sports team is arriving at US Bank Stadium. What I’ll be watching for today:

I’m fascinated by Matthew Stafford. The Lions have been one of the worst professional sports franchises in modern American history, yet they have the building block that most teams covet: A first-round draft pick who becomes a franchise quarterback.

He’s been in the league since 2009. He has played in three playoff games - all losses.He is a good-not-great quarterback adept at leading comebacks who has performed well whatever the talent level around him has been.

Today, he faces a typical challenge - beating the Vikings on the road without top receiver Kenny Golladay.

The last time Stafford faced the Vikings, he threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns - and lost, 42-30, as Kirk Cousins had one of his better days as a Viking.

If past is prelude, Stafford will put up big numbers again today, and the Vikings will win.

The Vikings are 79-36-2 against the Lions and have won the last five games.

Vikings inactives: Sharpe, Mabin, Brailford, Uhoh and Lynch, meaning that rookie corner Harrison Hand is active. Three corners are out - Hill, Dantzler and Fields.

