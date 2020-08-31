The Vikings are making left tackle Riley Reiff choose between taking a pay cut, through a restructured contract, or being released.

The Vikings approached Reiff while seeking salary cap relief, a league source confirmed Monday morning, a day after acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville.

Ngakoue will get a one-year, $12 million deal with the Vikings; cutting Reiff would save about $11 million against this year's cap. The 31-year-old team captain has started the past three seasons as the Vikings' left tackle.

Reiff did not practice Sunday, when coaches moved Brian O'Neill to left tackle. Second-year tackle Oli Udoh stepped into the right tackle spot while the typical backup, Rashod Hill, was also held out.

Reiff is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $58.75 million deal he signed during 2017 free agency. The former Lions draft pick has no remaining guaranteed money in the deal.