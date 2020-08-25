Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith, who found out he had a congenital heart defect as a result of a false-positive COVID test earlier this month, is recovering in Philadelphia after successful open-heart surgery on Monday, coach Mike Zimmer said.

“We’re happy about that,” Zimmer said. “They were able to repair the heart, and he’s in good shape.”

Smith will go through a 12-week rehabilitation after surgery that will keep him in Philadelphia for “a while,” Zimmer said. The linebacker told the coach before surgery that he wanted to help the Vikings in any way possible once he returns.

“He’ll come to meetings, he’ll draw [play] cards, he’ll help with the scout team, anything,” Zimmer said. “We’re hopeful he comes back and he’s able to play football, but more importantly, he looks like he’s going to be great in health.”

Linebacker Ben Gedeon remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and is scheduled to see a doctor Wednesday, Zimmer said.

Gedeon missed 10 games because of issues with two separate concussions last season; Zimmer would not confirm on Tuesday that concussions are why Gedeon is still unable to practice, but said, “He’s working through it. I love Ben — Ben’s a really good football player, a great person. So I hope he gets the clearance tomorrow.”

Gedeon worked out on a separate field during Tuesday’s practice, doing some light cardio work with director of competitive development Mark Uyeyama.