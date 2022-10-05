Kicker Greg Joseph became the first Vikings player since last November to earn a conference player of the week honor.

Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making a career-high five field goals, including the deciding kick from 47 yards away, during the Vikings' 28-25 win against the Saints. Joseph earns the team's first such honor since receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 11 last season, and is the first Vikings kicker to do so since Dan Bailey in 2019.

Joseph has made 8 of 10 field goals (80%) — including 1 of 3 from 56 yards — and 8 of 9 extra point attempts (88.9%) through four games this season. The 28-year-old Joseph is kicking in a contract season after keeping the job through a brief competition this spring.

Connelly waived; Proehl cleared to practice

The Vikings waived linebacker Ryan Connelly on Wednesday, a day after he was cleared to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list following last year's knee surgery. The team officially signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga to the active roster off the Falcons' practice squad.

Safety Mike Brown, who spent training camp with the Vikings, re-signed to the practice squad. Receiver Blake Proehl, the 2021 undrafted free agent, was cleared to return to practice Wednesday nearly 14 months after tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee.