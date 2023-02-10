PHOENIX — Justin Jefferson was named the Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, becoming just the fifth wide receiver to win the award after a stellar third NFL season with the Vikings that even earned him top-5 votes for Most Valuable Player.

The other Offensive Player of the Year candidates were the two Super Bowl quarterbacks — the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts — and the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, an electric receiver in his own right.

Jefferson is the third Vikings player to win the award, following quarterback Fran Tarkenton (1975) and running back Adrian Peterson (2012).

Jefferson reached record heights under the direction of first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell in the 2022 season.

Playing a versatile role in a pass-heavy offense that appeared to parallel Cooper Kupp's usage that earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors last season with O'Connell and the Rams, Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards to lead the NFL and set Vikings franchise records. Such dominance made him a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection and, at 23, the youngest player to lead the league in both aforementioned statistical categories, a title Packers receiver Don Hutson previously held in 1936.

Though he and his teammates fell short of a deep postseason run following their 31-24 loss to the Giants, Jefferson was the Vikings' offensive catalyst who carried them to their third 13-win regular season in franchise history. He led the NFL with 80 first-down catches, 28 catches of 20-plus yards and 613 yards after catch. His 1,833 yards from scrimmage made up the fourth-highest share (28.3%) of a given team's total behind three running backs: the Titans' Derrick Henry (36.1%), the Raiders' Josh Jacobs (32.9%) and the Browns' Nick Chubb (28.5%).

In November, Jefferson also surpassed the threshold for most receiving yardage through a player's first three NFL seasons previously set Hall of Famer and former Viking Randy Moss almost 22 years ago. In a Dec. 11 loss to the Lions, Jefferson set the Vikings record for receiving yards in a regular season game with 223.