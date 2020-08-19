The Vikings defensive line looks different at training camp this month, especially with Danielle Hunter nursing what head coach Mike Zimmer called a “little tweak” of an injury that has kept him out of the team’s first two padded practices Monday and Tuesday.

So Jalyn Holmes, the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, and Eddie Yarbrough, the New Years Eve addition off the Bills practice squad last year, have taken Hunter’s first-team reps at left defensive end while Ifeadi Odenigbo starts at right defensive end.

It’s a “better spot” for Holmes, according to Zimmer, after his one-year run as a defensive tackle.He’s been unable to earn a consistent role in two years, playing a career-high 38 snaps at tackle with fellow reserves in last year’s regular season finale against the Bears.

“[End] is probably a better spot for him,” Zimmer said Wednesday morning via videoconference. “Things don’t happen quite as fast out there at end. So far he’s done a nice job and we’re looking forward to more improvement.”

The Vikings’ defensive end depth is being given early chances, with the backdrop of Everson Griffen recently choosing the Cowboys over a return to Minnesota. Holmes and Yarbrough have seen the majority of first-team reps in Hunter’s place, with rookie fourth-round pick D.J. Wonnum, veteran Anthony Zettel and Stacy Keely mixing in with the second team.

Odenigbo, replacing Griffen in the starting lineup, is settling into a bigger role on the team, according to Zimmer.

“Ifeadi’s had a good camp,” Zimmer said. “He’s got the physicality. He seems to be more comfortable in his role, I think, right now.”