Tight end Irv Smith Jr. came off the bench and played sparingly during the Vikings' 23-7 victory over the Packers on Sunday.

Smith has been cleared to play following Aug. 2 thumb surgery, but he watched tight end Johnny Mundt start and catch three passes for 17 yards. Smith mixed in a few plays at a time, mostly on passing downs, and did not catch either of his two targets. He was not limited in practices and had no injury designation heading into the game.

"I missed a lot of camp," Smith said. "We didn't want to kind of rush me into things too much. Just wanted to get a feel and keep building on it."

Smith had a 3-yard catch overturned during an official's review in the second quarter. He saw few snaps and fewer passes while being eased back after surgery to repair ligament damage caused by blocking during a training camp practice.

Mundt, 27, got his fourth career start and first for the Vikings after coming over from the Rams on a two-year contract in free agency. For Smith, it was his first meaningful NFL game in more than 20 months after missing last season due to a knee injury.

"I felt great," Smith said. "It was just a lot of emotions built up to this, been a long time without playing. Couldn't have asked for a better win."

Cine sidelined; Booth exits

Rookie safety Lewis Cine, the 32nd overall pick, was held out because of a knee injury he aggravated last week. Cine was listed questionable heading into the game because of the contusion he first suffered in the Aug. 20 exhibition against the 49ers.

Cine was replaced on special teams by safety Myles Dorn, who was elevated from the practice squad and played on kickoff and kickoff return teams.

The Vikings still had six rookies — guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Brian Asamoah, cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, receiver Jalen Nailor and punter Ryan Wright — make NFL debuts. Booth (quad) exited in the second quarter and did not return.

Evans played on defense after Cameron Dantzler left in the third quarter due to cramps.

The Packers played without left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle). Green Bay also lost guard Jon Runyan, who was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter, and linebacker Krys Barnes (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder).

'Not good enough'

Packers coach Matt LaFleur faulted his own play calling after the Green Bay offense was limited to seven points. LaFleur was asked whether he leaned on his backfield enough after Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon accounted for 37% of the offense's touches but 49% of their yardage production.

Jones and Dillon combined for 167 yards on 23 touches.

"Anytime Aaron Jones comes out of the game with eight touches, that's not good enough," LaFleur said. "And A.J. Dillon, what did he have 10 [carries] or so? That's not good enough."

Etc.