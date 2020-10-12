QB Russell Wilson

This was arguably his worst game in an MVP-caliber season, but he was Russell Wilson when he needed to be.

RB Alexander Mattison

Filling in for Dalvin Cook, Mattison had career highs with 20 carries and 112 rushing yards, 99 after halftime

LB Eric Wilson

Wilson had six tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and a leaping interception in the fourth quarter.