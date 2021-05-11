The NFL schedule will be released Wednesday but we already know which teams the Vikings will play. A quick glimpse at the first-ever 17-game slate:

Home games (8)

Bears: Andy Dalton or Justin Fields?

Lions: The Vikings have won seven straight against Detroit.

Packers: Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love?

Browns: The prodigal Stefanski returns (with a better team?).

Cowboys: Dallas won at U.S. Bank Stadium without Dak Prescott last year.

Rams: Can a new team improve Matthew Stafford's 4-8 record at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Steelers: Pittsburgh's first visit to Minnesota since 2005.

Seahawks: Believe it or not, the Vikings don't travel to Seattle this year.

Away games (9)

Division opponents: Bears, Lions and Packers again.

Cardinals: Have fun trying to catch Kyler Murray.

Ravens: Ditto and then some for Lamar Jackson.

Panthers: New team gives Sam Darnold a chance to prove he's not a bust.

Bengals: 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow reunited with Ja'Marr Chase

49ers: Any chance Marshall's Trey Lance will be ready by this game?

Chargers: The Vikings draw another West Coast trip as their 17th game.