Depleted defense
The already diminished Vikings defense will have three and possible four more contributors out Sunday:
CB Mike Hughes Neck Out
CB Holton Hill Foot Out
LB Todd Davis COVID-19 Out
CB Cameron Dantzler COVID-19 ?
Vikings
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson gives scary glimpse into future
The gap between the truly elite programs in college football was never more apparent Saturday as Clemson gave a glimpse of life after Trevor Lawrence…
Gophers
Fill-in Sears helps No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30
Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for starter Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30 on Saturday night.
Golf
Redman gets easier wind and 67 for a 1-shot lead in Bermuda
Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship.
Loons
Minnesota United's three additions should be ready in coming week
Sam Gleadle, Foster Langsdorf and Kevin Partida should be joining the team soon.
Gophers
Clemson coach: QB Lawrence will not start vs. Notre Dame
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.