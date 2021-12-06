The Vikings lost to the previously winless Lions on Sunday, marking one of the worst defeats under coach Mike Zimmer. From Ford Field, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Vikings defense folding in another end-of-half situation under Zimmer.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings defense with another late collapse, this time in Detroit
From Ford Field after Sunday's 29-27 loss, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Vikings defense folding in another end-of-half situation under Mike Zimmer.