The Vikings will be without two cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Titans as Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler have been ruled out after not practicing this week.

Another cornerback — second-year Kris Boyd — is listed questionable to play because of a hamstring injury suffered midweek. Boyd, who would likely play an increased role Sunday if healthy enough, was limited in practices Thursday and Friday.

Running back Mike Boone was a full participant on Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol and is listed questionable.

“We’ve got a lot of corners on this team,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday via videoconference. “That’s part of the plan all along, to have some extra guys. We’ll be all right.”

How long they’ll be without Hughes, whose neck resurfaced on the injury report this week after he played 77.5% of defensive snaps in two games, remains unclear. But the Vikings believe it’s not at least a three-week injury, or he’d be on injured reserve. Hughes’ 2019 season ended due to a cracked vertebra, and Zimmer was asked Friday if this neck injury is related.

“I don’t believe so,” he said. “I think he’s going to be fine.”

Dantzler jogged on a side field with a Vikings trainer during Friday’s practice, but he has not been able to practice since injuring a rib Sept. 13 vs. the Packers.

The Vikings defense is expected to turn to cornerbacks Holton Hill, Jeff Gladney and, if healthy enough, Boyd, who played a career-high 49 defensive snaps in last year’s regular season finale.

“Kris has done a nice job with the opportunities he’s had to go in,” Zimmer said. “He played a lot in the last game last year, and then he’s done a nice job in training camp.”

Sharpe facing old team

Receiver Tajae Sharpe hasn’t played much of a role for the Vikings offense — one target in 16 snaps — but he likely had plenty to share with teammates this week in breaking down an established Titans secondary that he knows well, going back to when he was a 2016 fifth-round pick by Tennessee.

“I’ve been competing against those guys for four years every day in practice,” said Sharpe, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this spring. “It’s going to be fun seeing those guys on the other side of the ball. They do a lot of good things defensively, they fly around and play hard.”

Bradbury’s job ‘huge’ vs. Titans

The Titans defense under head coach Mike Vrabel has veterans at every level, and many have played together for multiple seasons. A variety of fronts can confuse blocking assignments while moving players like defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney around, so second-year center Garrett Bradbury’s job of identifying fronts and calling out protection adjustments is important.

“That’s going to be a huge part this week,” Bradbury said. “Communication. We’ve got to get everyone on the same page. Because if we’re all working on the same page, then we’re going to execute.”

‘Impressed’ with new linebacker

Early returns on new linebacker Todd Davis, the former leading tackler of the Broncos who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this week, have been good after two practices, according to Zimmer.

Davis could play a two-down role when he’s up to speed, but “that’d be a lot” to ask of him to contribute right away against the Titans.

“He’s an experienced, smart linebacker,” Zimmer said. “Played with [Gary] Kubiak before. He’s fast. I’ve been very impressed with him in the short time he’s been here.”

The linebacker group needs reinforcement after the season-ending injury to Anthony Barr, who posted on Instagram on Friday that surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle was a success.

Beasley to debut; Brown out for Titans

Edge rusher Vic Beasley is set to make his Titans debut against the Vikings after missing the first two games with a knee injury. Beasley, a former first-round pick by the Falcons, was a full participant in practices this week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be without his top receiving weapon, A.J. Brown, for another week as Brown recovers from a knee injury. The Titans also ruled out cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Derrick Roberson (illness).