Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4 and KFAN-FM 100.3)

Abiut the Titans

• The Titans (2-0) started the encore to last year’s AFC Championship Game appearance with back-to-back wins by five combined points. Last weekend, a Jaguars defensive pass interference helped put Tennessee in field-goal range, where Stephen Gostkowski kicked the game-winner from 49 yards in the Titans’ 33-30 victory.

• Tennessee doubled down on quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason with a four-year contract extension worth up to $118 million. He’s since completed 70% of his throws for 488 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games.

• Receiver A.J. Brown, who led the Titans with 1,051 receiving yards as a rookie last year, could miss Sunday’s game while nursing a bone bruise in his knee. Brown was sidelined vs. Jacksonville last week when tight end Jonnu Smith led with four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

• Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick, has three run stops and three quarterback hits (no sacks) in two games since signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million just a week before the season opener.

Henry

PLAYER SPEAK | RB Derrick Henry

• Henry, last year’s NFL rushing champion with 1,540 yards, signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension this offseason that set a bar for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s negotiations. Cook’s $12.6 million per year just surpassed Henry’s $12.5 million.

• A 26-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner, Henry remains the battering ram centerpiece of the Titans offense. He already has 56 carries in two games and ranks second in the league with 200 rushing yards. But he has yet to find the end zone or net a big run of 20-plus yards.

• Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on the Vikings and Titans paying running backs: “I can only speak to our football team and the impact Derrick has made on it: Not only his play but his toughness, his leadership, his durability, and his willingness to improve. And we have to do a lot of improving here this week.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on tackling Henry: “A big, physical guy. What makes it even more difficult is that he does have the speed to hit the perimeter, but he’s got the good side step to slide through the hole as well. We’re going to have to get more than one hat on him, obviously.”

COACH SPEAK | Mike Vrabel

• Vrabel, the three-time Super Bowl champion former Patriots linebacker, is in his third season as Titans head coach with a 20-14 regular season record and 2-1 in last year’s playoff appearance.

• His Titans defense is stout but has sputtered against the run, allowing at least 5 yards per carry and a touchdown to opposing starters in each of the first two games. Only three defenses, the Lions, Texans, and Packers, are allowing more than Tennessee’s 5.1 yards per carry.

• On Tannehill throwing four touchdowns without top receiver A.J. Brown: “Guys made plays. Jonnu [Smith] went up and high-pointed the ball. Corey [Davis] high-pointed the ball. [Adam Humphries] made a great catch. It wasn’t just one guy. Those guys all helped contribute, as well as the line did, to scoring those touchdowns.”

• On missing 14 tackles in the opening two games: “It’s been OK. It hasn’t been great. But we try to spend some time on it and avoid those missed open-field tackles. We had a few last week that cost us some extra yards, unfortunately. I think that’s something we’ll always continue to coach.”

Andrew Krammer