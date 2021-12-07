The Vikings defense is down, but they'll be getting at least one more reinforcement ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was cleared to return from the reserve COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's practice, the team announced.

Peterson missed his fourth game of the season last Sunday in Detroit, where the Vikings secondary surrendered nine throws for 75 yards and a game-losing touchdown at the end. He was out a week after testing positive for COVID on Nov. 29, becoming the 10th Vikings player isolated in November.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they are embarking on their second stretch since the beginning of November with no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They previously had no players quarantined from Nov. 20-22. Defensive backs coach Karl Scott was isolated this weekend because of COVID protocols. All coaches are required to be vaccinated, indicating a positive test kept him from traveling to Detroit.

The Vikings defense could also be returning linebackers Eric Kendricks (biceps) and Anthony Barr (hamstring/knee). Both were listed as limited participants in a rare Monday walkthrough on a short week.

Peterson, 31, missed three games to a hamstring injury last month, marking the first absences to injury in his 11th NFL season. He's been credited with two deflections and two tackles for losses in eight starts for the Vikings.