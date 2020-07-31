Cornerback Nevelle Clarke’s offseason injury wasn’t so bad, as the Vikings rookie’s stay on the non-football injury list lasted three days once he passed his physical on Friday, the team announced.

Clarke still has plenty of time to get ready for actual practices, which don’t start in helmets until Aug. 12. Padded practices can begin Aug. 17. The Vikings guaranteed Clarke $115,000 to sign the undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. He’ll compete for a roster spot in a wide-open corner group.

Blake Brandel, the sixth-round tackle out of Oregon State, was also activated Friday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he was placed on Monday.

Seven Vikings, including linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, remain on the COVID list. Rookie receiver Quartney Davis is now the only player on the non-football injury list.