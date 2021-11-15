INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings stopped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 27-20 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.

The Vikings, now 4-5, return home after trips to each coast the past two weeks to face the Packers for the first time this season.

After two games of limited targets and catches, Justin Jefferson took over the offense, with 143 yards on nine catches, several coming on third down.

Tyler Conklin caught two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps more important, the Vikings offense controlled the field and the clock, helping keep the defense fresh after being on the field for 46 minutes in last week's loss to the Ravens.

The defense, depleted by injuries and COVID-19, held the explosive Chargers offense to only 253 yards.