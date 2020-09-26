changing D

The Vikings started this season without their top pass rusher, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and injuries to linebacker Anthony Barr and in the defensive backfield have further shuffled the lineup, bringing in four new starters.

Week 1 defensive starters

DE Jalyn Holmes

DT Shamar Stephen

DT Jaleel Johnson

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

OLB Anthony Barr

MLB Eric Kendricks

OLB Eric Wilson

CB Mike Hughes

CB Cameron Dantzler

S: Anthony Harris

S: Harrison Smith

Projected starters Sunday

DE Yannick Ngakoue

DT Shamar Stephen

DT Jaleel Johnson

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

OLB Ryan Connelly

MLB Eric Kendricks

OLB Eric Wilson

CB Holton Hill

CB Jeff Gladney

S Anthony Harris

S Harrison Smith