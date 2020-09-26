changing D
The Vikings started this season without their top pass rusher, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and injuries to linebacker Anthony Barr and in the defensive backfield have further shuffled the lineup, bringing in four new starters.
Week 1 defensive starters
DE Jalyn Holmes
DT Shamar Stephen
DT Jaleel Johnson
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
OLB Anthony Barr
MLB Eric Kendricks
OLB Eric Wilson
CB Mike Hughes
CB Cameron Dantzler
S: Anthony Harris
S: Harrison Smith
Projected starters Sunday
DE Yannick Ngakoue
DT Shamar Stephen
DT Jaleel Johnson
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
OLB Ryan Connelly
MLB Eric Kendricks
OLB Eric Wilson
CB Holton Hill
CB Jeff Gladney
S Anthony Harris
S Harrison Smith
