The Vikings open their 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Kickoff: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium
TV: CBS. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 230, 388. Livestream
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
NFL football scoreboard and schedule
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Revolution coach Bruce Arena quits after draw with Minnesota United
Franco Fragapane scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time — with an assist from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair — and Minnesota United rallied for a 1-1 draw with New England Revolution on Saturday night.
Gophers
Gophers stick to the ground, grind out 25-6 victory over Eastern Michigan
A clock-draining running attack and a stingy defense helped the Gophers pull away Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. True freshman Darius Taylor rushed 33 times for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Sean Strickland stuns favorite Israel Adesanya for middleweight title at UFC 293
American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, the first UFC event in Australia's largest city in six years.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball loses in four sets to Stanford in Pac-12/Big Ten challenge
The Gophers fell to 3-12 all-time vs. the Cardinal and split their weekend set in Palo Alto, Calif.