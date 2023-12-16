CINCINNATI — In a reunion, of sorts, for the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, receiver Justin Jefferson wore a warmup shirt on Saturday morning featuring the words "Bayou Trio" and images of Jefferson, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow — his former college teammates turned Bengals stars.

At least two of the three will be playing on Saturday at Paycor Stadium.

Jefferson was cleared to play after being listed questionable due to a chest injury suffered Sunday in Las Vegas. He's officially active for the Vikings (7-6) against the Bengals (7-6).

The Vikings offense and quarterback Nick Mullens — the team's fourth starting quarterback this season — will need Jefferson's best. The Vikings are without right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison due to sprained ankles suffered against the Raiders.

Running back Ty Chandler is expected to make his first NFL start. Journeyman tackle David Quessenberry will replace O'Neill at right tackle.

Rookie Jaren Hall will be the No. 2 quarterback, meaning Joshua Dobbs has been demoted to the No. 3 emergency role. While Dobbs is part of the team's inactives, he's allowed to suit up and enter the game if the first two quarterbacks are injured.

The Vikings elevated receiver Trishton Jackson and running back Myles Gaskin from the practice squad for depth. Linebacker Anthony Barr, who remains on the practice squad after re-signing last month, was not elevated and will not play against the Bengals.

Vikings' inactives: O'Neill (ankle), Mattison (ankle), Nailor (concussion), G Chris Reed (illness), TE Nick Muse, S Lewis Cine and Dobbs

Bengals' inactives: RB Chris Evans, LB Joe Bachie, OT Jackson Carman, DT Jay Tufele and C Trey Hill