Vikings-Bengals: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Goessling's Vikings-Bengals prediction in battle of fill-in QBs
On a higher level, it's star receivers Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase in a game the Vikings and Bengals — both 7-6 — need to win to enhance their playoff chances.
Souhan: Vikings defying odds, for now, with their many quarterbacks
Nick Mullens is the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback. Can he be their fourth quarterback to earn a win in a season that is affirming some NFL truths?
Ivan Pace Jr. comes home to Cincinnati as an NFL success story
The Vikings undrafted rookie linebacker will spend his 23rd birthday playing in front of 50 family members and friends against the Bengals. Ivan Pace Sr. says his son was made for football because he "always liked to wreck things."
From undrafted to go-to guy in dire situations, Mullens ready for Vikings
Nick Mullens will be the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback this season; all 17 of his previous starts came for teams that started at least three QBs.
Hall picked over Dobbs to be No. 2 QB; O'Neill, Mattison won't play
Right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison will miss the game in Cincinnati and Joshua Dobbs has been demoted.
Phillips apologizes for arrest and not living up to standards
Wes Phillips, a 17-year NFL assistant and third-generation NFL coach, said it won't be his decision if he continues in his Vikings coaching job without interruption.
Scoggins: Yelling, screaming. Jefferson's trip to the ER in Las Vegas.
The Vikings superstar was frustrated he couldn't still be on the field after getting knocked out of the game against the Raiders. Here's how he handled the situation.
Undrafted Pace's huge game wins NFC's top defensive player honor
Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is the third Vikings defender to be named NFC player of the week. His game-clinching interception capped a game that was excellent from start to finish.
Mark Craig's NFL picks: It's not all backup QBs out there
While it may seem like the NFL is running out of quarterbacks, there are some marquee matchups of playoff contenders in Week 15.
Vikings add RB Gaskin, WR Jackson to active roster for Bengals game
The Vikings offense was battered by injuries against the Raiders on Sunday, leaving depth concerns for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
