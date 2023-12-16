Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips works with quarterbacks Nick Mullens (12) and Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice this week.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Vikings-Bengals: Things to know before and during the game

25 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Instead of Joe Burrow vs. Kirk Cousins, it will be Jake Browning, left, at quarterback for the Bengals facing Nick Mullens, the Vikings’ fourth star

Goessling's Vikings-Bengals prediction in battle of fill-in QBs

4:30pm
On a higher level, it's star receivers Justin Jefferson vs. Ja'Marr Chase in a game the Vikings and Bengals — both 7-6 — need to win to enhance their playoff chances.
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens talked with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips at practice on Thursday.

Souhan: Vikings defying odds, for now, with their many quarterbacks

5:39pm
Nick Mullens is the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback. Can he be their fourth quarterback to earn a win in a season that is affirming some NFL truths?
Ivan Pace Jr. gets his arms around Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during last month’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Ivan Pace Jr. comes home to Cincinnati as an NFL success story

9:19pm
The Vikings undrafted rookie linebacker will spend his 23rd birthday playing in front of 50 family members and friends against the Bengals. Ivan Pace Sr. says his son was made for football because he "always liked to wreck things."
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens walked off the field to cheers from fans in Las Vegas after leading the team to a win over the Raiders in the fourth

From undrafted to go-to guy in dire situations, Mullens ready for Vikings

December 13
Nick Mullens will be the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback this season; all 17 of his previous starts came for teams that started at least three QBs.
Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was one of several offensive starters to leave Sunday’s game against the Raiders because of an injury.

Hall picked over Dobbs to be No. 2 QB; O'Neill, Mattison won't play

December 14
Right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison will miss the game in Cincinnati and Joshua Dobbs has been demoted.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is one of Kevin O’Connell’s top assistants who has been an NFL coach for 17 years.

Phillips apologizes for arrest and not living up to standards

December 12
Wes Phillips, a 17-year NFL assistant and third-generation NFL coach, said it won't be his decision if he continues in his Vikings coaching job without interruption.
Vikings
December 14
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the field Sunday in Las Vegas after missing seven games because of a hamstring injury, but he ended up in

Scoggins: Yelling, screaming. Jefferson's trip to the ER in Las Vegas.

The Vikings superstar was frustrated he couldn't still be on the field after getting knocked out of the game against the Raiders. Here's how he handled the situation.
Vikings
December 13
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) celebrated his fourth quarter interception with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5), and efensive tackle Har

Undrafted Pace's huge game wins NFC's top defensive player honor

Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is the third Vikings defender to be named NFC player of the week. His game-clinching interception capped a game that was excellent from start to finish.
Vikings
6:47pm
Some quarterback matchups — like Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson vs. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence — are better than others this weekend in the NFL

Mark Craig's NFL picks: It's not all backup QBs out there

While it may seem like the NFL is running out of quarterbacks, there are some marquee matchups of playoff contenders in Week 15.
Vikings
9:07pm
Running back Myles Gaskin signed with the Vikings in August after being cut by the Dolphins.

Vikings add RB Gaskin, WR Jackson to active roster for Bengals game

The Vikings offense was battered by injuries against the Raiders on Sunday, leaving depth concerns for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.