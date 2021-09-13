Michael Pierce sacks Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

JOE MIXON

Bengals running back

Returning from a foot injury that sidelined him much of last season, Mixon had 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

JA'MARR CHASE

Bengals receiver

An LSU teammate of Joe Burrow and the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the rookie had a stellar NFL debut, ranking up five receptions, 101 yards and a 50-yard scoring catch.

ADAM THIELEN

Vikings receiver

After finishing last season third in the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, Thielen picked up where he left off, with two TD grabs Sunday, including a 24-yarder on fourth-and-6. He was the team's leading receiver with nine catches for 92 yards.

MICHAEL PIERCE

Vikings defensive tackle

With two of the Vikings' five sacks, the nose tackle nearly doubled his career total in his Vikings debut. Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson talked up Pierce's pass-rushing ability throughout camp.