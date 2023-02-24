The Vikings finalized a couple coaching staff positions ahead of next week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Mike Siravo, who spent the past three seasons as the Panthers linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator, will replace Greg Manusky as the Vikings inside linebackers coach under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings let go of Manusky, who landed with the Broncos this offseason.

The Vikings also hired Lance Bennett as defensive quality control coach — a position held recently by Steve Donatell, the son of fired coordinator Ed Donatell, and Sam Siefkes, who was hired as the Cardinals linebackers coach. Bennett follows Flores from Brooklyn, where they were teammates in high school, and Miami, where he was an assistant to the head coach with the Dolphins from 2019-2021.

To replace Jerrod Johnson, the former assistant quarterbacks coach who accepted a promotion as Texans quarterbacks coach under DeMeco Ryans, the Vikings promoted Grant Udinski, who spent last season as an assistant to head coach Kevin O'Connell. The 26-year-old Udinski will work under 32-year-old quarterbacks coach Chris O'Hara to form a coaching tandem younger than 34-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Siravo previously worked with Vikings assistant Brian Angelichio, the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, and Udinski while with the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings have yet to replace assistant defensive line coach A'lique Terry, who took a job at the University of Oregon.