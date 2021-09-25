The Vikings signed running back Ameer Abdullah to their active roster from their practice squad for the third week in a row on Saturday — though the fact they did not call up running back A.J. Rose for Sunday's game against the Seahawks would suggest they're hopeful Dalvin Cook can play.

Abdullah played nine offensive snaps against the Bengals and just one against the Cardinals; he could be in line for a slightly larger workload (possibly on third downs) Sunday with Cook questionable after not practicing all week because of the ankle injury he suffered in Arizona. But Cook sounded confident this week about playing in the Vikings' home opener, and coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he thinks Cook can play without any practice time.

Rose, who ran for 151 yards on 37 carries in the preseason, remained on the Vikings' practice squad as of Saturday afternoon; if the team felt Cook could not play on Sunday, adding him to the active roster would have been a logical move. As it is, the Vikings head into the game with the same four running backs — Cook, Alexander Mattison, Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham — on their roster as they've used the first two weeks of the season.

To make room for Abdullah, the Vikings waived tackle Blake Brandel. They also used practice squad call-ups on guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Parry Nickerson for Sunday's game.