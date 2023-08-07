The Twins trailed Arizona 3-2 going into the bottom of the ninth on Sunday after Caleb Thielbar yielded a home run to Christian Walker to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the inning.

The Diamondbacks brought in their new closer, Paul Sewald, whom they'd face four times in the last few weeks when he was with Seattle and again on Saturday night when he pitched an inning in the Twins' 12-1 victory. Sewald struck out the side on Saturday.

He didn't have that success Sunday. Here's a look, with some Twins home run facts from the @TwinsDingers Twitter feed:

First came Max Kepler:

Then, after a walk, up came Matt Wallner, who closed out the 5-3 victory:

And, for a Kepler encore, here's a look at the home run he hit into the suite seats in center field during the 12-1 Saturday win: