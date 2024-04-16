Authorities have released the name of a Chicago man fatally shot Friday night on Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis.

James Purifoy, 27, died at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale several hours after being shot in the torso, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said.

Police were alerted to the shooting at about 8:55 p.m. Friday by several 911 callers and a ShotSpotter notification. Officers arrived and found Purifoy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police continue to investigate Purifoy's death, which the medical examiner's office ruled a homicide.

Police asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.



