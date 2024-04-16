Authorities have released the name of a Chicago man fatally shot Friday night on Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis.
James Purifoy, 27, died at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale several hours after being shot in the torso, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said.
Police were alerted to the shooting at about 8:55 p.m. Friday by several 911 callers and a ShotSpotter notification. Officers arrived and found Purifoy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Minneapolis police continue to investigate Purifoy's death, which the medical examiner's office ruled a homicide.
Police asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
Politics Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
What St. Paul gardeners need to know about the city's new boulevard garden rules
Raised boulevard planters have long been common in St. Paul — but not technically permitted until this year. As gardening season begins, a look at the new rules.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended from college for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
Rep. Omar had questioned Columbia University's president about campus protests a day earlier.
Local
30 days in jail for ex-school choir director in northwestern Minnesota who sexually assaulted girl
The judge chose not to impose a three-year sentence.
Local
St. Olaf talks death in a cafe setting
College officials are embracing a student-led effort to ponder one of life's biggest mysteries.
Minneapolis
Ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane finishes federal prison time in George Floyd killing
Thomas Lane, one of the four Minneapolis police officers who had George Floyd in custody leading up to his death, still has time behind bars to satisfy his state sentence.