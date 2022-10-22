More from Star Tribune
Sports
Walker, Kargman lead Kent State past Akron 33-27
Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time.
Sports
Brescia, Colgate run past Georgetown 34-24
Michael Brescia ran for three touchdowns to lead Colgate to a 34-24 win over Georgetown on Saturday, ending the Red Raiders' four-game losing streak while extending the Hoyas' skid to six.
Nation
Wife recalls trying to save officer killed in mass shooting
The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot.
Wild
Wild kicks off five-game road trip with 4-3 OT loss to Boston
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon had the equalizer on his 100th career goal.
Sports
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday.