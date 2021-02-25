Veteran federal prosecutor Anders Folk will be sworn in as Minnesota's interim U.S. attorney on Monday, taking over for Trump-appointee Erica MacDonald while a search committee finds a long-term replacement nominee.

Folk has served as the number-two prosecutor in MacDonald's office since 2018 and worked another five-year stint as assistant U.S. attorney ending in 2010. In between, Folk spent eight years in the private sector as a partner for Stinson LLP, where he specialized in white collar, securities and cyber law cases.

Folk is an alumnus of Hopkins High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota's Law School and spent five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he prosecuted and defended Marines and sailors in courts-martial and separation hearings.

MacDonald agreed to resign her post earlier this month, heeding President Joe Biden's call for U.S. Attorneys across the country to make way for new blood. MacDonald held the office starting in 2018, more than a year after the forced resignation of Obama-appointee Andrew Luger.

"As I think back to my time as the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Division, working with Erica McDonald is one of the highlights of that part of my FBI career. From the day I attended her swearing in, I saw Erica's dedication to the law, and her unwavering commitment to making Minnesota a better and safter place to live and raise a family," FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Jill Sanborn said in a statement. "All of our Federal partners appreciated her leadership in leading what we called the federal family in Minnesota, where we worked to build on the strong foundation of trust and partnership that the public expects from its law enforcement leaders."

Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are leading the search committee, comprised by law enforcement officials and prosecutors from around the state, to find MacDonald's successor.

