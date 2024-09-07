Venice Film Festival wrap-up: Awards, buzz and Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon'

Among the highest profile of the films up for the top prize include: Todd Phillips' ''Joker: Folie à Deux,'' the not-a-musical-musical with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga ; Pablo Larraín's Maria Callas film ''Maria,'' starring Angela Jolie as the famed soprano; the erotic thriller ''Babygirl'' in which Nicole Kidman gets entangled in a complicated affair with an intern, played by Harris Dickinson; Luca Guadagnino's William S. Burroughs adaptation ''Queer,'' with Daniel Craig as a junkie expat obsessed with a young student; Brady Corbet's 215-minute post-war epic about an architect and a Holocaust survivor rebuilding a life in America, ''The Brutalist,'' starring Adrien Brody; and Pedro Almodóvar's English-language mediation on death and friendship, ''The Room Next Door,'' starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.