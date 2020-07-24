Three people were seriously injured Thursday when a passenger van carrying 14 people left the highway and rolled over in Goodhue County.

The van was traveling north on Hwy. 52 in Minneola Township, approaching Hwy. 60 near Zumbrota when it crashed just before 2 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Passenger Sarah Lambright, 33, of Pardeeville, Wis., sustained life-threatening injuries, as did passengers Rudy D. Gingerich, 40, and Rudy J. Gingerich, 21, both of Blue River, Wis. All three were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Eight other passengers were also taken to St. Marys with noncritical injuries. An unnamed 17-year-old also was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Driver Derek Buress, 31, of Baraboo, Wis., and an infant passenger, Ervin Gingerich of Blue River, Wis., were not hurt.

William Lambright, 50, Orpha Lambright, 56, and Rachel Bontrager, 21, all of Pardeeville, Wis., sustained noncritical injuries, as did John Gingerich, 49; Katie Gingerich, 48; Nelson Gingerich, 40; Sarah Gingerich, 39, and Daniel Gingerich, 25, all of Blue River.

Twelve of the passengers weren’t wearing seat belts, the patrol said.