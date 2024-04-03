Valleyfair is bringing the spooky season back.

The Shakopee-based amusement park announced that its Halloween attraction, ValleyScare, will return in 2024 after a two-year hiatus. Park officials opted instead for a more family-friendly "Tricks and Treats" event in 2022.

Both attractions will return this fall. This time around, ValleyScare will be a separately ticketed event, although admission is free for Gold Pass members.

"We heard you loud and clear, and I am excited to welcome back our talented team of monsters to bring the scares back to our park for the Halloween season," Valleyfair Vice President and General Manager Raul Rehnborg said in a release. "We can't wait for you to eagerly plunge into all the frighteningly fun, thrill-filled festivities."

The attraction will include six haunted mazes, including three new ones. Park officials said ValleyScare will also include three scare zones, where actors portraying gruesome characters try their hand at spooking fairgoers.

One of the Star Tribune's reporters spent an evening moonlighting as a ghoul. Check out his dispatch here.

Valleyfair did not disclose how much the attraction will cost nor the exact dates. Tickets go on sale in the summer. ValleyScare will operate on "select Fridays and Saturdays" from Sept. 21 through Oct. 26.