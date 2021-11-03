Approval of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine for grade school children set off a scramble in Minnesota Wednesday as eager parents jammed clinic and pharmacy phone lines and websites in search of appointments.

Angela Carpio signed up on a pediatric clinic's waiting list last week and jumped at the first offering Wednesday morning to make an appointment on Thursday for her son, who suffered breathing problems and sleep apnea after COVID-19 earlier this year and was the rare 6-year-old begging for a shot.

"I went and got my booster recently and he was really upset that he didn't get one, too," said Carpio, 37, of Robbinsdale. "I said they're coming soon, like in a week, and he said, 'Yeah!'"

Health officials expected heavy initial demand following Tuesday's recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children 5-11 to receive pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — and with the latest pandemic wave lingering in Minnesota.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rebounded above 1,000 in Minnesota, and the positivity rate of diagnostic testing returned above 8% as well, indicating a substantial level of viral spread in the state despite signs last month that the latest pandemic wave was easing.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,956 more coronavirus infections, raising the state's pandemic totals to 8,761 deaths and 807,956 infections. While seniors are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 and make up 86% of Minnesota deaths in the pandemic, Wednesday's update included the death of a Hennepin County resident in the 25-29 age range and two people in their 30s from Hennepin and Watonwan counties.

"With children making up more than 20% of the population, we were never going to get to that herd immunity, or I prefer to call it community immunity, level with just vaccinating adults," said Joe Kurland, an infection preventionist for Children's Minnesota. "If we want to get back to kind of a normal society, we have to get kids immunized and protected."

Children's averaged nine pediatric COVID-19 patients in inpatient beds per day last week. Kurland said children are at lower risks of severe COVID-19 but they do have some risks of symptomatic infections and long-term complications. His 13-year-old was already vaccinated and he was arranging to get his 10- and 8-year-old children vaccinated as well.

State health officials expected a surge of initial demand — similar to the demand when the Pfizer vaccine became available last spring for children 12-15. First doses had been provided to a quarter of that age group in Minnesota within days of becoming eligible, but then interest tapered off for weeks until the start of the school year this fall. The first-dose vaccination rate in that age group is 59% while the overall state rate for people 12 and older is 74%.

About 261,000 pediatric Pfizer doses were expected to arrive in Minnesota in the next few days, enough to vaccinate half of the 500,000 children 5-11 in the state.

Eager parents encountered some confusion as clinics and pharmacies quickly adapted their scheduling websites to make appointments available for new lower-dose Pfizer pediatric vaccines. The state's vaccination site at the Mall of America offered some walk-in availability for pediatric doses on Wednesday, but registration for that opportunity quickly filled up.

CVS, Walgreens and local pharmacies and clinics offered varied timetables for their appointments based on vaccine supplies and the locations to which they were being shipped.

Megan Peterson of Minneapolis was eager to get a first vaccine dose in her 10-year-old son, because she had just signed him up for fall and winter indoor basketball and soccer that could increase his exposure. She also wanted him at least partly protected with a first dose before family events over Thanksgiving in three weeks.

Appointments were hard to secure on websites, though, and her fallback plan was a community vaccination event at a local school next week.

"On all of them, it was very reminiscent of last spring when I was looking for my own appointment," she said. "You would see one of those appointments, click on it, and then it would be gone ... I do feel some urgency because this feels like it's been a really long time coming. It feels like, for our family, the last piece of the puzzle so we feel like we can re-emerge in the world a bit more."

Some parents worry about the rare risks of vaccine complications, but Dr. Andrea Singh, a HealthPartners pediatrician, said she has been advising them that the risks of severe COVID-19 illness are more significant.

Vaccination also offers practical benefits for children based on the quarantine policies in many schools, she added. "When you are vaccinated, if you are asymptomatic and have a close contact in school, you don't have to quarantine anymore. So it's a really big step in the right direction in getting them back to their normal lives."

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744