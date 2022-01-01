"To be, or not to be, that is the question."

Prince Hamlet asked.

My answer: Not "to be."

Why? Because any form of "to be" — is, was, am, are, were, has been, etc. — delivers the weakest verb in the language. Sentences that perch on a "to be" verb tremble like a reed in a soft breeze.

What makes your choice of a verb so important? A while back, at Colorado College, I met the journalist in residence, Hampton Sides, a leading writer of nonfiction. I had just read an article he'd written, and I told him I could feel the power of his verbs.

He said, "Verbs rule."

Consider this example of a "to be" form that afflicts so much writing: "I am of the opinion that the city needs more parks."

Far better to write, "The city needs more parks."

The original version's verb — "am" — cannot compete with the alternate version's "needs."

Worse, the original version comes off as pompous; it turns off most people, who want plain, conversational communication. Pomposity usually reveals self-importance and arrogance.

Another example: "It is my duty to inform you of a change in our company's policy on refunds." Better to write: "Our company's new refund policy states the following: ..."

Which verb do you prefer: "is" in the original, or "states" in the second?

Beware of sentences that take this form: "It was [something] that ..." Or sentences that take this form: "There are [things] that ..." Start with the "something" or the "things" and go straight to a strong verb.

Example: The digital magazine Air Mail recently published an appreciation of the genius of the late humorist S.J. Perelman, who specialized in parody, satire and invented words. He also wrote plays, less successful than his essays. The magazine noted a shift in his career: "It was a theatrical debacle that led Perelman to travel writing."

The writer of the article could have said, with simplicity and economy, "A theatrical debacle led Perelman to travel writing."

Can we ever use a "to be" verb? Sure: "Today is Sunday."

Twin Cities writing coach Gary Gilson, who teaches journalism at Colorado College, can be reached through writebetterwithgary.com.