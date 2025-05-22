WASHINGTON — US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 3:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial
Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial.