Wires

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 3:22PM

WASHINGTON — US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial

Prosecutor says a Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist won't face a second trial.

Wires

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out

Wires

Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035