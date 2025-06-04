Wires

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung says he'll pursue dialogue with North Korea and bolster US-Japan partnership

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 2:40AM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung says he'll pursue dialogue with North Korea and bolster US-Japan partnership.

