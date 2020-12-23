Quite a Pile. The very latest high-resolution NAM model from NOAA prints out 15-20" of snow for the immediate metro; the axis of heaviest snow running from Mankato to the Twin Cities to Duluth. Plowable, bordering on crippling.

European Model. Pass the smelling salts. ECMWF also predicts close to 20" for parts of the metro. Just to be clear: the European model was first to pump up the predicted snowfall amounts; by my count this is the 6th model run in a row forecasting over a foot of snow for the metro area. Wow.

NOAA: Major to Extreme Impacts. Factoring winds, ice and blizzard conditions developing this afternoon the National Weather Service is raising the possibility of extreme impacts, especially west metro, roughly Mankato to Elk River. Travel may become treacherous to impossible during the afternoon and evening hours. Take it easy out there.