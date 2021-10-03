When: Noon, Oct. 10, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM

The first four games of the Dan Campbell-Jared Goff era in Detroit have yielded zero wins, though it took an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to keep the Lions from a Week 3 victory.

WEEK 4 RESULT

Bears 24, Lions 14. After a dismal debut last week against Cleveland, Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields accepted the gift that is a game against the Lions and completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and was sacked only once after being brought down nine times last week.David Montgomery had 106 yards on the ground, and Darnell Mooney caught five passes for a career-high 125 yards for Chicago.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Jared Goff. The last time Goff faced the Vikings, he threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 victory in 2018. But that infamous game — one of the worst performances ever by a Mike Zimmer defense — was in Sean McVay's scheme with the Rams. Through four games, Goff has passed for 1,100 yards with seven TDs and two INTs in Detroit.

OUTLOOK

Coach Mike Zimmer insists his Vikings are a good football team. That might be debatable, but there is no question the Lions are a bad football team.