When: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 9

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings are in a rare position of playing a Monday night game and having more rest than their next opponent. The 9-4 Rams' Week 15 game against the Seahawks was moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night after 29 L.A. players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

WEEK 14 RESULT

Rams 30, Cardinals 23: This Dec. 13 win over NFC West-leading Arizona looked a lot better before the Cardinals lost to the Lions on Sunday. Matthew Stafford threw three TD passes, and connected with Cooper Kupp 13 times for 123 yards, and Aaron Donald had his sixth career game with 3-plus sacks and 14 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. (More on him in a second.)

PLAYER TO WATCH

DT Aaron Donald: There may be no greater challenge in the NFL for the Vikings' offensive line than Donald. The defensive player of the year for three of the last four seasons, he leads the NFL in ESPN's pass rush win rate stat at 28% (No. 2, the Chiefs' Chris Jones, was at 20%), and is the No. 1 graded pass rusher by Pro Football Focus. Donald is constantly double-teamed, but that does little to slow his disruptive presence.

OUTLOOK

If the Rams are at full strength, this is a bad matchup for the Vikings, even with their regular punching bag Stafford on the opposing side.