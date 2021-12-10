When: 7:20 p.m., Dec. 20, Soldier Field

TV: ESPN

Radio: 100.3-FM, 1130-AM

The Vikings get a mini-bye with a long break between a Thursday night game and a Monday game to prepare for their first meeting this season with the Bears.

WEEK 13 RESULT

Cardinals 33, Bears 22: Kyler Murray threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as Arizona picked up the road victory. The Bears fell to 4-8 as Andy Dalton was intercepted four times.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Justin Fields, QB: The rookie has missed the past two games because of a rib fractures but will start against the Packers on Sunday. Dalton could be sidelined because of an injury to his non-throwing hand. Nick Foles will back up Fields.

OUTLOOK

The Bears play in Green Bay on Sunday night, so we'll see how the rookie Fields handles the bright lights of prime time with busted ribs. In Chicago, though, the Vikings are probably an underdog.