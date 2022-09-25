More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers continue early-season dominance into Big Ten, rout Michigan State
Tanner Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns while Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 100 yards and a score as the Gophers rolled to a 34-7 romp over the Spartans.
Gophers
Souhan: These Gophers are for real, maybe better than 2019 team
A cruising victory in Lansing should lead to ranking this week, and could point to a very high spot by the end of the season.
Business
The stalwarts of the downtown Minneapolis skyway dig in
After generations working in downtown Minneapolis, the skyway's longest-running businesses are determined to see the pandemic through.
Colleges
Reusse: Playing football is plenty for Bethel QB Roste; beating St. John's a bonus
Jaran Roste, injured on Bethel's first series of his sixth season, returned to quarterback the Royals to a most gratifying win.