More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Thompson shines after finally getting playing time vs. Iowa
Treyton Thompson, the 7-footer from Glenwood, Minn., was a spark off the bench with the Gophers missing several players against Iowa.
Wolves
Count Wolves coach Finch as one of Thompson's biggest fans
Warriors star Klay Thompson was in the starting lineup Sunday night at Target Center in only his fourth game after a 2 ½-year absence.
Vikings
Vikings wrap first interviews with Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort
The Vikings' search team wrapped its first interviews on Sunday for GM and head coach, talking over videoconference with Nathaniel Hackett and Monti Ossenfort.
Twin Cities groups honor calls by King's family to fight for voting rights
Need to take action acknowledged.